Lenovo C940 drops at IFA 2019, looks like the ultimate hybrid laptop

Lenovo C940-14IIL - key specs (Image credit: Lenovo) Dimensions: 355.5 x 238.5 x 17.5mm

Weight: 2.98 lbs (1.35 kg)

Screen: 14-inch, UHD, VESA Display HD, 3840 x 2160

CPU: Intel Core i5/ i7 10th Gen

GPU: Intel UHD 950/ 960

RAM: 8/12/16 GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Battery: Up to 9.5 hours

OS: Windows 10



Today at IFA 2019 Lenovo has unveiled its latest flagship Yoga range laptop, the Yoga C940. The system, which comes in two sizes, 14-inch and 15-inch, builds on last year's Yoga C930 (currently sits in T3's top 2-in-1 laptop guide) with a range of spec improvements and new features, as well as tweaked design.

In terms of highlight improvements, the main takeaway is that now the powerhouse 2-in-1 can be equipped with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and, in the 15-inch edition, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Also noteworthy is the 4K VESA certified DisplayHDR screen, which delivers a remarkably bright (for a laptop) 500 nits.

This Dolby Vision packing panel has a 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, too, thanks to new "razor thin" bezels.

In terms of design and build, the C940's chassis is crafted from aluminium, and features a garaged digital stylus pen slot (which charges the pen when not in use), a manually operated webcam privacy shutter, and a raised camera bump to allow easier opening of the system.

The C940's casing also comes with a Windows Hello biometric authentication reader built in, while Lenovo's Q-Control feature (enabled by pressing Function-Q) allows the user to shift into the machine's Intelligent Cooling Mode, which helps improve performance and battery life.

Onto battery life, and the 14-inch variant of the C940 is slated to last up to 17.5 hours with a FHD screen, while a 4K panel reduces that to 10.5 hours, which is still impressive considering the resolution and peak brightness.

Elsewhere, the Yoga C940 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a redesigned rotating soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos (which means that no matter which orientation the device is in sound remains immersive).

In terms of release date, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is due to land in the UK in Q3, 2019, and the 14-inch version of the system (which is the machine variant the UK market gets) starts at £1,099.99. More information about the Lenovo Yoga C940 can be found on the maker's official website.