Leesa mattresses and bundles price slashed in this Black Friday-beating deal: save up to $877!

If you're looking for a new Leesa mattress, it's a great time to buy as Leesa's third annual fall sale has reduced the price of mattresses by up to a massive $500! As if that wasn't enough, the mattress experts are also offering up to, wait for it, up to $877 off its bundles.

The mattress discount you'll receive depends on the size and type you go for, and there are three types in the Leesa range. At the lowest end, there's the Leesa Original, which will net you up to $200 off. Next up, is the Leesa Hybrid – with up to $300 off, and it's the Leesa Legend mattress that'll get you the $500 off. If you go for the Cal King, that is!

Choose from three bundles – the Preferred, which comes with an Original or Hybrid mattress, platform bed and mattress protector has up to $404 discounted, while the Luxury Bundle (Hybrid or Legend mattress with an adjustable base and mattress protector) could have an impressive $877 off! For an Accessories bundle, you'll get up to $109 back in your pocket.

If you're sure about Leesa, you can find more great prices in our Leesa Black Friday roundup. Alternatively, research some more with this best mattress guide, and don't forget to keep an eye on our Black Friday mattress deals post for the best deals, which is regularly updated.

Leesa annual sale: Save up to $500 on mattresses

Up to 20% off: With offers across the Leesa mattress range, the discount depends on the size and type. Get up to $200 the Leesa Classic range, up to $350 off the Leesa Hybrid, and up to $500 off the super-fancy Leesa Legend range. For comparison, the smallest discount is $75 off a Twin Leesa Classic, and the biggest is $500 off the Leesa Legend Cal King!

View Deal

Leesa annual sale: Save up to $877 on bundles

Money off bundles: Snap up the Preferred Bundle (an Original or Hybrid mattress, platform bed and mattress protector) with up to $404 off. A Luxury Bundle (Hybrid or Legend mattress with an adjustable base and mattress protector) could net you up to $877, and an Accessory Bundle (Premium Foam pillow, set of sheets and duvet cover with insert) could save you $109!

View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

We recently gave the Leesa Original an almost-perfect four out of five stars in our Leesa mattress review, deeming it 'cool, cushioning and surprisingly stylish'. The Leesa Original is medium-firm, with three layers of premium foam. Leesa's Hybrid mattress takes things up a notch, still with medium-firm support but this time with foam and one layer of pocket springs. Finally, comes the Leesa Legend, with its foam and 2 layers of pocket springs. Still medium firm but 'with the perfect hug and bounce' (according to Leesa).

Along with your mattress, you'll get a 10-year warranty, 100-night risk-free trial and free, no-contact delivery. Plus, one mattress is donated to charity for every one sold.

