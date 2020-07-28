Leatherman multi-tools on sale this week only!

Looking to get your hands on a cheap mulit-tool knife? Head on over to Leatherman's month long sale ending this week and save up to 20% on some of the top-selling Leatherman multi-tools before this sale ends on Friday.

For those unfamiliar with Leatherman multi-tool knives, these are some of the most rugged and versatile multi-tools you can get your hands on. With various models designed for everyone from the avid outdoorsman to the professional handyman, there isn't a situation these multi-tools won't be ready for. Covering just about every need a survivalist could possibly think of, Leatherman knives include firestarters, hammers, single blades, wire cutters, scissors and more.

Take the Leatherman Surge multi-tool (currently on sale for $115), a solid all-around 21-in-1 workhorse multi-tool that'll save your skin more times than you'll care to admit. Everything from needle nose pliers to wire cutters, a full-size knife and more are available when and where you need them most.

Outdoorsman on the other hand may want to check out the Leatherman Signal multi-tool (currently on sale for $105). Explorers will be happy to know that this thing covers just about everything a true survivalist needs to battle the elements including a Ferrocerium rod to easily create sparks to start fires, a can opener and a safety whistle.

You can head on over to Leatherman.com to check out everything on sale this week, but be sure to check out some of the best deals on cheap multi-tool knives at Leatherman's below!

Leatherman Signal Multi-Tool | Was: $120 | Now: $105 | You Savings: $15

A multi-tool for the survivalist and outdoorsman, the Signal includes 19 locking tools to battle the elements. Everything you'd expect in a multi-tool is here with the addition of outdoor specific tools including a Ferrocerium rod for creating sparks to start fires, a safety whistle in case you get lost, a bottle opener and a can opener.

Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool | Was: $60 | Now: $50 | Savings: $10

One of Leatherman's best selling multi-tools, the Wingman does exactly what it's name entails. Covering everything you need in a multi-tool, Leatherman's Wingman multi-tool knife features 14 locking tools and is ready for just about any problem you can throw at it. Ideal for handymen and technicians looking for a solid mulit-tool without breaking the bank..

Leatherman Surge 21-in-1 Multi-Tool | Was: $130 | Now: $115 | Savings: $15

One of Leatherman's largest multi-tools, the Surge is a powerhouse built for the toughest of jobs. Featuring 21 locking tools, the Surge includes everything from serrated knives to scissors, pliers, wire cutters, can and bottle openers, files and more. It's one of Leatherman's pricier multi-tools, but for good reason – it's one of the best multi-tools available today.

Leatherman Free P4 Multi-Tool | Was: $140 | Now: $125 | Savings: $15

Probably the most advanced multi-tool available from Leatherman, the Free P4 features 21 locking tools to tackle just about any problem you come across. The best part? It's barely 4.25 inches long and only weights 8.6 ounces, making it one of the most compact and feature-packed multi-tools available on the market. At $15 off, this is a cheap multi-tool knife you should definitely check out.

Rated as one of the best multi-tools pretty much every year, Leatherman designs and produces some truly spectacular multi-tools. They cover just about every profession and hobby, with some of the best multi-tool knifes available for outdoorsman, survivalist, technicians and handymen.

