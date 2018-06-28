Leaked: hi-res Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL images show how it'll take on the new iPhone

The Google Pixel 3 range of smartphones has just be shown off in unprecedented detail thanks to a series of new, leaked 5K images. A 5K resolution means 5180x2880 pixels, which is more hi-def than ultra hi-def, so these must be accurate; apparently they are CAD renders, straight out of the Google design workshop.

The renders, which come via renowned leakster OnLeaks, show the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL off from every conceivable angle, revealing plenty of details and features about both handsets, a full four months before their likely launch.

So what do the images reveal about these new iPhone rivals?

Firstly they confirm that the Google Pixel 3 screen sizes are as we expected, with a smaller phone packing a 5.3-inch screen, and the larger device coming with a 6.2-inch screen.

Next up the images show that the Pixel 3 will have a notchless, fully rectangular display with round corners, and the Pixel 3 XL will have a taller display with a notch that is considerably thinner than that of the iPhone X.

T3.com called that the Pixel 3 would not have notch but the Pixel 3 XL would weeks ago. Just saying.

Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 image gallery Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: OnLeaks)

Design-wise, the images confirm that the Pixel 3 will come in white and the Pixel 3 XL in black, while also maintaining the two-tone design from last year. Both phones will have single lens cameras on the rear, as well as a dual lens camera system on the front.

Both phones also appear to be packing front-facing speakers, while the casing, which is made from aluminium and glass, has extra-round edges and on the backplate there is also a circular fingerprint reader, which is positioned very much where earlier reports indicated it would be.

Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Google Pixel 3 XL image gallery Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: OnLeaks)

The only thing these images don't show, understandably. is the internal hardware, but there has been much talk around a Snapdragon 845 CPU, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. We expect the range to come packing a suite of chips very much along those lines, and in line with many of this year's other flagship phones.

Naturally, both the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will come with the new Android P OS installed out of the box.

We've got to admit that we are super psyched now for the Google Pixel 3 range of phones. Google delivered a super fast and slick selection of phones last year in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which boasted some of the absolute best cameras on the market.

But devices that looks as good as in these images, while also delivering a big coat of 2018 in terms of features and hardware, really appeals to us and, simply put, we can't wait for the range's official unveiling in early October.

Lead image credit: OnLeaks