Land Rover Discovery Sport Image Gallery: pictures of the new, tech-filled SUV

Land Rover has just unveiled the new Discovery Sport, the brand's brand new compact SUV. It has an enhanced exterior design and transformed interior, as well as being more efficient, technologically-advanced and versatile than ever.
Despite being the baby in Land Rover's line up, the new Discovery Sport features the very latest technology, with a new infotainment interface, updated connectivity, and hybrid engine technology.
The new Discovery Sport includes all of the trademark Discovery design cues, including the clamshell bonnet, rising beltline and tapered roof, but now features more visually striking proportions, with new signature LED lights, and a sportier front bumper.
Under the new skin, is Land Rover’s Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), which accommodates efficient new electrified engines, including a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a even more efficient plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) system.
The new engine options and transmissions are more refined, quiet and efficient, ensuring that whether on the school run, or driving through a muddy field, they offer notable efficiency savings.
Inside, the arrival of the digital Touch Pro infotainment system and the introduction of more premium materials transforms the cabin to create a high quality yet practical space.
New seats provide more comfort and versatility, while improved small item stowage is available across all three rows.
The Discovery Sport is designed to meet the digital demands of a modern family, so it's packed with the latest technology, including Land Rover's ‘smart rear view mirror’ which transforms into a video screen, ensuring rear visibility isn't compromised by second row passengers or items in the boot.
You can also get ClearSight Ground View technology, which effectively makes the bonnet invisible, wireless charging, a 4G WiFi hotspot, and USB and 12-volt connectivity points on every row.
The Land Rover Discovery Sport is available now, with prices starting at £31,575.
