New Land Rover Discovery: 10 reasons this is the ultimate SUV

Land Rover has just unveiled the all-new Discovery at the Paris Motorshow after teasing us for weeks. T3 saw the slick SUV back in July, and we've been dying to tell you about it ever since.

In fact, we think it could be the ultimate SUV - here's why:

1. It's unstoppable

Despite gaining a more urban aesthetic, the new Land Rover Discovery is even better off-road than its predecessor.

Ground clearance is rated at 283mm (up by 43mm) and it'll happily wade through 900mm of water (an increase of 200mm). That really puts the Discovery in a class of its own.

Of course, it also makes use of Land Rover'scomprehensive off-road driving tech. There's theTerrain Response 2 system, which optimises throttle sensitivity and gear change characteristics to suit the driving conditions, and All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) to ensures a decent start on even the slickest of surfaces.

Land Rover engineers have carried out more than 35,000 individual tests of the new vehicle, from extreme heat and dust in the Middle East, to the freezing Arctic Circle.

2. It's practical

The new Land Rover Discovery will seat seven full-sized adults, and while most competitors provide 5+2 seating, Land Rover claims the rearmost seats are designed for 95th percentile adults to sit comfortably.

There's up to 2,406 litres of luggage space and clever storage hiddenall around the vehicle. There's even aflush-fitting push-operated 'curry hook' in the front passenger footwell to stop your takeaway from rolling around the floor.

3. It's packed with technology

The Discovery is packed with all the latest technology you'd expect in a modern SUV.

The highlight is JLR'sInControl Touch Pro infotainment system. We really enjoyed usingthelarge 10-inch touchscreenin the Jaguar F-Pace, with its intuitive UI and InControl apps it's certainly one of the best in the market.

The Discovery is also JLR's second car to implement the cool Activity Key wristband. This is a waterproof band which unlocks the car when heldup to the 'D' in the Discovery badge on the tailgate. It can be worn while you surf, play football, or base jump, without the fear of losing your keyfob.

4. It looks stunning

The design is a big departure from the previous Discovery. Gone is the box-like aesthetic, replaced by a more aerodynamic and sleek appearance. We think it looks great.

It's not a complete departure, though, the new model retains a few of the trademark features from previous generations, such as the stepped roofline and asymmetric tailgate.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover's Chief Design Officer said: “Design creates an emotional connection between our customers and our vehicles."

"New Discovery's flawless volume and proportions, sophisticated surfaces and precise detailing beautifully combine with engineering integrity to create a premium SUV that will resonate with today's customers.”

5. It's designed with the 21st Century in mind

There are an unbelievablenineUSB ports dotted around the cabin, four 12-volt charging points, and an in-car 3G WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices. They'll help ensure everyone can stay powered on and connected at all times.

There are also hidden cubby storage bin in the central console, capable of holding four iPads or a pair of two-litre drinks bottles. A central armrest cubby large enough to house five iPad Minis, and even a small-item compartmenthiddenbehind the fold-down Climate Control panel.

6. It'll keep you and your family safe

The new Discovery features JLR's Autonomous Emergency Braking system, as well as a new pedestrian detection system whichautomitically applies the brakes to avoid any collisions.

The vehicle can be fitted with Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Start Assist, Engine Drag Torque Control, Blind Spot Monitor and Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic High Beam, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, and an HD Surround Camera System to give you as much visibility as possible.

Obviously, some of those are optional, but the amount of technology in the Discovery keeping you safe and stress-free is very impressive.

7. It's more economical than the previous generation

The new lightweight aluminium construction saves 480kg, delivering enhanced efficiency and CO2 emissions from 171g/km.

TheNew Discovery is powered by Jaguar Land Rover's range of four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all paired with the ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new engines include the twin-turbo SD4 Ingenium diesel which produces 240PS, with 500Nm of torque and fuel economy of 43.5mpg.

Choices range up to the more powerful 340PS supercharged petrol 3.0-litre V6, which provides 450Nm of torque.

8. It'll tow like a boss

The new Discovery offers a 3,500kg towing capacity and the semi-autonomous Advanced Tow Assist function.

This clever technology allows you to complete difficult reversing manoeuvres when towing trailers, caravans and horseboxes with ease.

Land Rover promises, "even absolute novices will be able to park using the clever system", as it takes care of the tricky counter-steering headache.

9. It's more luxurious and adaptable

The interior of new Discovery has also received an upgrade, customers can specify a range of premium materials including luxurious Windsor leather and natural oak veneers.

The limited-run 'First Edition' model "showcases the very best of New Discovery". It'll come with exclusive features including aunique etched map design on the aluminium trim, unique badges, bold colour choices, and a comprehensive list of standard equipment.

We've seen the map detailing up close - it really is exquisite. Unfortunately, only 600 examples will be made, and will likely sell instantaneously.

The new Discovery also comes with the world-first 'Intelligent Seat Fold' technology, which allows you to reconfigure the second and third-row seats either on your smartphone or the infotainment system.

Check out Bear Grylls using the tech while sky-diving.

10. It will continue Land Rover's work in humanitarian aid and conservation projects around the world

More details to follow on this.

Bonus reason: It was unveiledon a Guinness World Record breaking Lego model of London's Tower Bridge, with Sir Ben Ainslie, Zara Philips MBE and Bear Grylls

Do car announcements come much cooler than this? It's literally three of T3's most favourite things - expensive cars, extreme celebs, and Lego.

The 13-metre high Tower Bridge is made from 5,805,846 Lego bricks (beating the previous record by 470,646 pieces). Bear Grylls abseiledfrom the top of the tower, while Ben Ainsley drove through the 900mm deep River Thames.

Availability:

The Land Rover Discovery will go on sale from Spring 2017, with prices starting at £43,495.

Of course, we'll let you know if it actually IS the ultimate SUV once we've reviewed it.

