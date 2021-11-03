Kindles, Echo Dots and Fire sticks on sale at Amazon in early Black Friday deal

Amazon is one of the best retailers to shop from today, especially if you’re looking for the latest tech and electronics. In addition to their many products from leading brands, Amazon sells their own products that have become widely recognisable and in-demand over the years, like Kindle and Fire.

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on Amazon’s own devices, you’re in luck as they’re currently on sale at discounted prices from the 3rd-8th November. This includes great tech deals on Kindles, Echo Dots, Fire sticks, tablets and smart speakers.

To view the full Amazon device deals and discounts, check out the link above. If you need some extra guidance, below are a few of our favourites to treat yourself to in this early Black Friday deal .

Image Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £21.99 | Saving: £18

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s bestselling streaming device that helps simplify your streaming experience with TV and voice controls. With the Alexa Voice Remote, you can use your voice to control the volume and search for programmes across different apps. The Fire TV Stick has thousands of apps, channels and streaming services to choose from, including Netflix, Disney+, ITV, BBC, Prime Video, plus access to live news and sports. View Deal

Image Kindle Paperwhite | Was: £119.99 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £45

The perfect gift for any bookworm, the Kindle Paperwhite gives you hours of reading time with its impressive battery life. Rated as the Best Kindle 2021 , you can choose either 8GB or 32GB storage to hold more books, magazines, comics and audiobooks. The Kindle Paperwhite is available in black, twilight blue, plum and sage colours, and now comes with Audible, so you can listen to audiobooks via Bluetooth. View Deal

Image Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker | Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £15

Complete your home with the Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker. The Echo Dot helps you control your smart home, communicate with others, stream songs, and play podcasts throughout your home. The built-in Alexa means you can ask questions and request information whenever you want and wherever you are in the house. The Echo Dot has multiple layers of privacy protection and control, plus the HD audio delivers crisp vocals and impressive sound. View Deal

Image Fire HD 10 Tablet | Was: £149.99 | Now: £94.99 | Saving: £55

The all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet is fast and responsive, with up to 12 hours of battery life and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. Its bright display and lightweight touch means you can enjoy and stream from your favourite apps, make video calls, check your emails and set reminders. View Deal

Image Echo Show 8 2nd Generation | Was: £119.99 | Now: £89.99 | Saving: £30

The Echo Show 8 2nd Generation gives you all the benefits of Alexa and so much more, including an 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive colour, stereo speakers and 13 MP camera. Like the Echo Dot speaker, the Echo Show 8 makes managing your smart home easy, so you can check in on your home while you’re away, control the lights and disconnect cameras and mics for extra privacy. Read our review here . View Deal

Climate Pledge Friendly – what does this mean?

All of the products we mentioned above, plus a wide range of Amazon devices are Climate Pledge Friendly . But what does that mean?

Climate Pledge Friendly helps you find and shop more sustainable products. Amazon partnered with trusted third-party sustainability certifications to highlight products that meet sustainability standards and help preserve the natural world. This is one of the steps that Amazon is taking to build a sustainable business, be net-zero carbon by 2040 and contribute to saving the planet.

To shop the full deals for Amazon Devices, click here.