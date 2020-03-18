Juicer on sale: $100 off Aobosi Cold Press Juicer at Amazon

While hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and water are extremely important at a time like this, it's equally as important that you make sure your body is getting the proper nutrients it needs to help combat any illnesses it may encounter. Getting a juicer on sale is a great way to save some money while ensuring your family stays healthy.

Right now, you can pick up an Aobosi Cold Press Juicer on sale at Amazon.com for $99. You're saving about $100 off it's original price, but the important part here is the benefits a cold press juicer can provide to you in a time like this.

For starters, a juicer is the only way to make fresh squeezed, homemade juices that contain the maximum amount of vitamins and minerals from raw fruits and vegetables. Key vitamins - such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E - are crucial to strengthening your immune system, and there's no better way to get these than with raw, natural fruits and vegetables.

Using fresh fruits and vegetables ensures you're getting all the benefits their nutrients provide, and while prepackaged juices do provide a healthy amount of vitamins, these aren't always natural and may contain preservatives that can be detrimental to your health.

It also may be a bit challenging to find prepackaged juices at the moment, as shoppers around the country are stocking up on necessary food and supplies. With a juicer at home, you can save money, time, and hassle by stocking up on your favorite fruits and vegetables and making your own juices - something that will save you money in the long run over buying prepackaged juices.

Your body needs proper nutrition to stay at its strongest - whether you're sick or not - and one of the best ways to do that is with fresh squeezed juices.

