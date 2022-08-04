Joker 2 gets release date, as Batgirl directors respond to cancellation

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Update: Warner Bros. has confirmed to T3 that Joker: Folie à Deux will release theatrically on October 4th, 2024.

Original Story: Joker 2 has received a release date with the highly anticipated sequel expected to hit cinemas in 2024.

As reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie as the Clown Prince of Crime will premiere in theatres on October 4th, 2024. The spot was being held by the company for an untitled DC film but it's now believed that Joker 2 (or as it's officially known Joker: Folie à Deux) will release on the same day of the year as the original did back in 2019.

The sequel will see Phoenix reunite with director Todd Phillips for Joker: Folie à Deux, which when translated means "shared madness" – hence why the character's regular love interest, Harley Quinn, is rumoured to appear. Lady Gaga is circling the role of Harleen Quinzel with the movie also reported to be a musical – a major change from the original psychological thriller.

T3 has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

Joker 2 was officially announced by Todd Phillips in June this year, where a photo of Phoenix reading the script was shared online. The DC project's production is supposedly set to begin this December, however, a previous report positions it closer to 2023, as that's when Phoenix's schedule frees up.

Joker made $1.07 billion at the box office, earning itself the accolade of the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history and two Oscar wins for Best Actor and Original Music Score. At the time, Phoenix was paid $4.5 million for his role (via Variety (opens in new tab)) but will now take home an estimated $20 million to suit up as the clown again.

Hollywood and the world are still reeling from the announcement that Warner Bros. cancelled its $90 million Batgirl film , even after it entered post-production. Starring Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser, the company has apparently pulled it from ever seeing the light of day as it was made under a different regime and will be now used as a tax write-off.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement (via Instagram (opens in new tab)) shortly after, saying: "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Akkah."

A post shared by Adil El Arbi (@adilelarbi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As a huge fan of DC, it's hard to get excited by any upcoming projects as a result of this. While Joker 2 is clearly a separate entity altogether from the DCEU, similar to The Batman, it's hugely disheartening for anyone involved and fans of characters like Batgirl. It's also worrying that more movies potentially might be scrapped – could The Flash (opens in new tab) be next among its own star's controversy?

We've already had confirmation that the Flash TV series will come to an end on The CW and Netflix in 2023, with season nine of the show set to be it's last.