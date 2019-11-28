Join the Dark Side (or not) with these awesome Nixon Star Wars Black Friday watch deals

Are you a wrist watch AND a Star Wars fan? This Black Friday deal will be right up in your street. EMP has seriously dropped the prices on Nixon's Star Wars themed watches, the Millennium Falcon one is better than half price now, save £199 on just that one watch. Our personal favourite is the gold C-3PO one, bringing serious style to the table.

• Up to 53% off on Nixon's Star Wars range on EMP, prices from £69.99, you save up to £199 (53%)

Nixon is the leading premium accessories brand for the youth lifestyle market. Founded in over 20 years ago in California, USA, Nixon began with a small line of watches exclusive to specialty boardsport and fashion retailers. Now in over 90 countries, Nixon has established themselves as a watchmaker to be reckoned with.

Nixon's Metallica range is also discounted, head over the Nixon's website to check them out.

Nixon Star Wars - Kylo Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £279.99 | You save £105 (37%) on EMP

Maybe Rey didn't, but you can still team up with Kylo and save £105 by buying this watch from EMP. The engraving on the back says "Nothing will stand in our way". Looks the most subtle from the lot, too.View Deal

