Join the Dark Side (or not) with these awesome Nixon Star Wars Black Friday watch deals

Are you a wrist watch AND a Star Wars fan? This Black Friday deal will be right up in your street. EMP has seriously dropped the prices on Nixon's Star Wars themed watches, the Millennium Falcon one is better than half price now, save £199 on just that one watch. Our personal favourite is the gold C-3PO one, bringing serious style to the table.
• Up to 53% off on Nixon's Star Wars range on EMP, prices from £69.99, you save up to £199 (53%)
Nixon is the leading premium accessories brand for the youth lifestyle market. Founded in over 20 years ago in California, USA, Nixon began with a small line of watches exclusive to specialty boardsport and fashion retailers. Now in over 90 countries, Nixon has established themselves as a watchmaker to be reckoned with.
Nixon's Metallica range is also discounted, head over the Nixon's website to check them out.
Nixon Star Wars - Millennium Falcon Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £373.99 | You save £199 (53%) on EMP
This silver-coloured stainless steel Nixon watch should be on the top of every decent Star Wars fan's Christmas list. The engraving on the back says "Never tell me the odds". Perfect!View Deal
Nixon Star Wars - Death Star Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £319.99 | You save £145 (45%) on EMP
You don't have to join the dark side to get this sweet Death Star themed watch in black-grey. The engraving on the back says "Fully operational". Pure comedy.View Deal
Nixon Star Wars - Kylo Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £279.99 | You save £105 (37%) on EMP
Maybe Rey didn't, but you can still team up with Kylo and save £105 by buying this watch from EMP. The engraving on the back says "Nothing will stand in our way". Looks the most subtle from the lot, too.View Deal
Nixon Star Wars - C-3PO Watch | Black Friday price £114.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £85 (42%) on EMP
Not only one of the cheapest watch of the lot, it also looks classy as hell, almost as classy as the droid itself. The engraving on the back says "This is madness". Bless. 😄View Deal
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon UK Black Friday Deals
- AO.com Black Friday sale
- Currys Black Friday sale
- Dell UK Black Friday sale
- eBay UK Black Friday sale
- Very Black Friday sale
- Lovehoney UK Black Friday sale
- Goldsmiths Black Friday sale
- John Lewis Black Friday sale
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale
- Nike Black Friday sale
- Schuh Black Friday sale
- The White Company White Weekend Sale
- Amazon US Black Friday Deals
- Walmart Black Friday sale
- eBay US Black Friday sale
- Dell US Black Friday sale
- Target Black Friday sale
- Nordstrom Black Friday sale
- Lovehoney US Black Friday sale