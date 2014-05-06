John Lewis launches webOS-powered smart TVs

John Lewis has announced it will be bringing out a range of own-brand webOS-powered smart TVs manufactured by LG.

John Lewis' JL9000 smart TVs will start at £1,399 and for that tender price you'll receive a full HD 1080p LED IPS panel with 3D passive technology.

The retailer's own brand tellys will come in 49-inch, 55-inch and 60-inch models and will also come with a pretty generous five year warranty.

The sets are being made by LG on behalf of John Lewis. They come with the Korean company's Triple XD Engine picture processing, an integrated soundbar delivering 50 watts of power, an eight megapixel webcam and webOS.

The set is one of the first webOS televisions to arrive in the UK. The revamped platform made its sort-of-first debut at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.

In the John Lewis model, it will bring a range of apps to your living room from the off, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Now TV, Demand5, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Skype.

A magic remote is also being bundled in with the set. It will allow users to control the set using a mixture of point, scroll, gesture and voice commands.

“There is a continuing trend in customer demand for larger screen sizes with sales of 49-inch and larger accounting for over 25 per cent of John Lewis TV sales,” said John Kempner, vision buyer at John Lewis.

"We wanted to create our own range of premium large screen TVs that would have a distinctive look and also offer the benefits of the very latest in on-demand Smart TV technology, while being easy to use.

“LG has helped us achieve this with a sleek and clever design that also includes a built-in soundbar to deliver an immersive sound and visual experience.”

The TV market can be a harsh mistress, as Sony found out earlier this year, so whether a partnership with a major retailer becomes a smart move for LG in the long term remains to be seen.

Still, the JL9000 series are available from John Lewis from today and are on sale both in-store and online.