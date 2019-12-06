JBL's E35 on-ear headphones are just $15 at Walmart right now before Christmas

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday fade into the distance, a whole new set of deals is on the way: Christmas and the holiday season will see all the major American retailers sharply discount a huge range of must-have gadgets, making life a little bit easier for your wallet.

T3 has spent the past few weeks finding and compiling all of the best deals we've found across a range of different categories, from smartphones to desktops to kitchenware to toys and fashion. If there's a good deal on it, we'll have a post and will continue to do so as the holiday season rolls around.

One amazing deal that caught out eye is for JBL's E35 on-ear headphones, which are reduced from $49.95 to just $14.95 at Walmart right now.

JBL E35 On-Ear Headphones (Black) | Was $49.95 | Now $14.95 | Available at Walmart

JBL have built a name for themselves by making high-quality and low-cost audio equipment and the E35s are the perfect example of why: a nice design, great sound, and a comfortable headband for just $15 right now. Even at $50 these are good value.

Sometimes cheap and cheerful does win the race. That's what JBL thinks, anyway, with the E35s, a really great set of budget headphones that we thoroughly recommend. What you see is what you get with these: a comfortable fabric headband, one-button remote for controlling audio, tangle-free fabric cable, and a lightweight design that means wearing them isn't a chore.

If you're in the market for some cheap cans, then look no further. The E35s are really good value at $50 and even more so at $15. The perfect stocking filler, really.