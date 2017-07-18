Is the new Ataribox the best looking console ever?

The Ataribox is here, the first console from Atari in over 20 years. The company released teaser images of the console with a few details but is still keeping a lot under wraps.

The images were sent out to fans via email and are now accompanied by a website with a teaser video. There appear to be two versions of the console, one with the original wood paneling and another with a black and red finish but both classic ribbed lines across the top.

When it comes to specs, Atari has been tight lipped. We can see there will be an HDMI port, four USB ports and an SD card slot plus a LAN Ethernet port for online connectivity.

Atari has said that the Ataribox will be able to play classic games, much like the NES and SNES Classic Mini consoles offer. But the Ataribox should also be able to offer “current gaming content”. That could mean smartphone level games or it could mean full on console quality gaming over the cloud.

Since this has been “years in the making” according to Atari, it seems likely this will go beyond the simple classic gaming console offering of the SNES Classic Mini.

Expect to hear more soon as Atari develops. Atari says: “We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc. We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so.”