The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge not premium enough for you? Slap some gold on them

Do you ever get the feeling that even though you have the latest, most powerful and critically acclaimed flagship smartphone, it's still not enough of a status symbol? Do you have a couple of grand going spare that you not only want to spend, but let everyone know you spent it? Do you want to be a prime target for muggers?

The good news is there's a Finnish company that can help you with your rather peculiar needs. The modestly-named Legend is producing hand-crafted 128GB Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones that can be encased in 24K or 18K gold, rose gold, platinum, or black rhodium.

Prices start at €2,150 (£1,549) but wait! There's options that let you pay even more! For an extra €200 (£144) you can get a laser-engraved design, and for a further €100 (£72), you can get a limited edition that comes with some animal-inspired designs that amazingly make your very expensive smartphone look quite cheap and tacky.

The good news is that Legend has a special secret method of encasing the smartphones in expensive metals and materials without impacting signal strength, so you won't be left with an extremely costly paper weight.

You also get a 5 year warranty, so you'll have plenty of time to save up for a new gold-plated Galaxy S11 in the future.

Check out Legend's website for more legendary ways to splash your cash.