Is Motorola about to bring back the Razr?

It only seems like yesterday we were all walking about with clamshell phones and the only way to access the internet was using a chunky PC.

How times have changed?

But earlier this week Nokia announced it'll start making smartphones again, and now we have a not-very-cryptic video from Motorola, suggesting the Razr will also be making a comeback.

Watch the vid below and tell us you're not a tiny bit excited:

The question remains, what will the 2016 Razr look like? Will it be just a super thin smartphone, or will there be some sort of hinge action going on here?

You won't have to wait long to find out, with the date June 9th 2016 appearing in the title and end of the video.

