iPhone Black Friday FLASH DEAL: get an iPhone XR for just £29 per month until 6pm ONLY!

If you're looking for a super low-price iPhone Black Friday deal, you're not going to find much better than this. The iPhone XR is a powerful phone with great battery life and a fab camera, and you can now get one for just £29 per month (after cashback) with no upfront cost.

The deal is from mobiles.co.uk, and it's for a 24-month contract with 60GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, so it's basically as comprehensive as anyone could need. The £29 per month price is after you claim cashback – full details are available when you click through to the offer below.

The phone has 64GB of storage, and you can put your colour, which is always nice. In our iPhone XR review, we called it "a brilliant balance of polish, features and price" and said "The performance is best-in-class, the feel and build quality is impeccable."

Apple iPhone XR 64GB | Monthly cost: £29 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

Get an iPhone XR with no up-front cost and just £29 per month with this great deal! The phone comes with a two-year SIM plan from Vodafone that sets you up with 60GB of data and unlimited mins and texts. Free delivery is included in the deal, too.View Deal

