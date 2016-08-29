iPhone 7 launch date confirmed as 7th September

Add it to your diaries!

By

Apple has sent out invitations to an event on September 7th.

We expect to see the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and possibly, iPhone 7 Pro at the event.

Read everything you need to know about the new iPhone 7 headsets

The invitation features a 'bokeh' design, created using a wide lens aperture on a large sensored camera. Previously this type of photography has been difficult using a smartphone - this could be a hint that the iPhone 7 will receive significant camera improvements.

Stay turned to T3 for the latest iPhone 7 news.

