NFC-friendly iPhone 6 set to launch next month?

Details on Apple's next smartphone have hit the web revealing plenty on potential specs...

The latest iPhone 6 rumour 'confirms' that Apple will launch two handsets next month; one with a 4.7-inch screen and another with a 5.5-inch screen.

However, while the 4.7-inch model will be ready to ship sometime in the middle of the month, it could be a month before the larger iPhone 6 lands in stores.

The details were published by VentureBeat. As usual, it cited chatterbox sources close to Apple as the origin of the information.

Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 6 at an event on September 9th.

According to VentureBeat's source, the iPhone 6's screen will be made from a material that is harder than Gorilla Glass, but softer than sapphire glass. Apple had been rumoured to be opting to use sapphire glass rather than the Gorilla Glass that has been used since the first model in 2007.

As for the technology inside the smartphone, the iPhone 6 is said to be powered by the new A8 chip. According to the source, the A8 chip will run at a frequency of 2.0GHz per core. By comparison, the current A7 chip in the iPhone 5S runs at 1.3GHz.

The source said the the speed difference is noticeable.

Both phones are also said to support the latest version of Wi-Fi – namely 802.11ac. It will also reportedly come with a modem that can support Category 6 LTE – a version of 4G that can support download speeds of up to 300Mbps.

The other big addition is the inclusion of NFC technology. It, combined with the updated fingerprint scanner, will finally see Apple allow its customers to use their smartphones to make mobile payments.

With just over a month until Apple launches the iPhone 6, you can't afford not to check out T3's rumours round-up page.

Source: VentureBeat