iPhone 6 UK price and release date: Where can you buy the new iPhone?

Find out where you can buy the brand new Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone 6 Plus, and exactly how much for...

Apple's just announced two brand new flagship smartphones, both sporting the iPhone 6 moniker.

The spiffing new cellular, revealed at a recent Apple launch event, is set to ship in two sizeable variants, the 4.7-in iPhone 6, and the 5.5-in iPhone 6 Plus.

Read more: Apple iPhone XS Max review: the best gets bigger

Both handsets will be available from the 19th September, and are currently available for pre-order, so you better get e-queueing...

While you're deciding which beefy blower you'd like to throw down cash for, here's a list of where you can pick up a brand new iPhone 6 from, and how big of a bite it'll take out of your wallet...

Sim-free

Here's the handset pricing for the UK...

iPhone 6:

16GB - £539

64GB - £619

128GB - £699

iPhone 6 Plus:

16GB - £619

64GB - £699

128GB - £789

EE

"EE today announced it will offer iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history," says the firm.

"Pre-order will commence at 08:01am on 12th September ahead of launch at 08:00am on the 19th September. Customers may pre-register interest today at EE."

They're also the only carrier currently offering Apple's Wi-Fi calling in the UK. The service allows customers who aren't receiving coverage to make standard phone calls over a Wi-Fi network.

EE is set to offer the new phones on the following tariffs:

iPhone 6 (16GB) - £29.99 (handset), £50.99 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (64GB) - £29.99 (handset), £63.99 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (128GB) - £49.99 (handset), £63.99 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (16GB) - £29.99 (handset), £63.99 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (64GB) - £49.99 (handset), £63.99 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (128GB) - £149.99 (handset), £63.99 (monthly)

Phones 4u

Phones 4u now has the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus available for pre-order on its website.

"Excitement for Apple's latest smartphones is in full throttle - the number of people who have registered for more information about the new iphones has more than doubled since 2013 and as a result, we're prepared to meet demand with better stock than ever before," says Scott Hooton, Phones 4u's CMO.

The company says customers can pre-order the new smartphones for home delivery or store collection, depending on preference.

Vodafone

Vodafone says if you snap up an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus on its Red XL or XXL 4G contracts, you'll be gifted Netflix, Spotify, and Sky Sports Mobile - all on the house!

The carrier is flogging the new smartphone duo on the following tariffs. Note that the upfront handset prices vary with Vodafone.

iPhone 6 (16GB) - £26.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (64GB) - £31.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (128GB) - £31.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (16GB) - £31.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (64GB) - £31.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (128GB) - £31.50 (monthly)

O2

"O2 today announced it will offer iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history, beginning 19 September. Customers may pre-register interest today."

O2 customers will also be able to earn up to £280 via a handset trade-in through O2's Refresh scheme.

The firm's got plenty of tarriffs on offer for the new handsets, including...

20GB tarrif with unlimited minutes and texts:

iPhone 6 - £49.99 (handset), £48 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus - £49.99 (handset), £53 (monthly)

2GB tariff with unlimited minutes and texts:

iPhone 6 - £129.99 (handset), £38 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus - £119.99 (handset), £43 (monthly)

Three

"Three UK is delighted to announce it will offer iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history, beginning 12th September 2014," says the network.

Three says its customers will benefit from 'Feel at Home' charge-free abroad data roaming (16 destinations only), 4G at no extra cost, free calls to 0800 numbers, and all-you-can-eat data.

The network provider is offering the following tariffs:

1GB tariff with unlimited minutes and texts:

iPhone 6 (16GB) - £99 (handset), £38 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (64GB) - £99 (handset), £43 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (128GB) - £99 (handset), £48 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (16GB) - £99 (handset), £44 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (64GB) - £99 (handset), £49 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus(128GB) - £99 (handset), £54 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (16GB) - £99 (handset), £41 (monthly)

2GB tariff with unlimited minutes and texts:

iPhone 6 (64GB) - £99 (handset), £46 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (128GB) - £99 (handset), £51 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (16GB) - £99 (handset), £47 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (64GB) - £99 (handset), £52 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (128GB) - £99 (handset), £57 (monthly)

All-you-can-eat tariff with unlimited minutes and texts:

iPhone 6 (16GB) - £99 (handset), £45 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (64GB) - £99 (handset), £50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (128GB) - £99 (handset), £55 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (16GB) - £99 (handset), £51 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (64GB) - £99 (handset), £56 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (128GB) - £119 (handset), £60 (monthly)

Virgin Media

Virgin says its broadband customers that buy the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 plus will snag a £10 saving every month on their phone contracts. They're also throwing in unlimited calls and texts to other Virgin mobiles too. Cheers, Branson.

The network provider has also dedicated a page to the new iPhone models, although it's effectively just content pulled from Apple's own website, and has yet to offer details on Virgin Media tarriffs.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco's network has the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on a variety of tariffs. Each one is a 24 month contract with no upfront cost for the handsets. Here's the cheapest options, giving you 3000 minutes, 5000 texts and 3GB of data:

iPhone 6 (16GB) - £41 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (64GB) - £45 (monthly)

iPhone 6 (128GB) - £48.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (16GB) - £45 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (64GB) - £49.50 (monthly)

iPhone 6 Plus (128GB) - £53.50 (monthly)

GiffGaff

GiffGaff will 'be selling the iPhone 6 handset unlocked and at a very competitive price."

You can register your interest in the two new handsets over at GiffGaff's website.

Stay tuned. We'll update this page as we find out more...