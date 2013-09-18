iPhone 5s verdict: All the details on Apple's new phone

We've managed to get our hands-on one of the few samples of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c in the world before they go on general release this Friday.

They've been tested, unboxed, rated and reviews, carry on reading for the definitive iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c verdict and everything you need to know about Apple's new iPhones.

iPhone 5s: The verdict

"The iPhone 5s is a stunner today, but expect the real fun to come tomorrow." Read the full iPhone 5s review

iPhone 5s unboxing

iPhone 5s Touch ID

iPhone 5s camera test

iPhone 5s design in detail

iPhone 5c: The Verdict

"The iPhone 5c is a great device and, if contract prices drop a little, could be Apple's best-selling phone ever" Read the full iPhone 5c review

iPhone 5c unboxing

iPhone 5c design in detail