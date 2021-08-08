iPhone 13 range reported as getting larger batteries – and it's about damn time

The iPhone 13 is now just about a month away from an unveiling, at least if we go by the usual Apple release schedule, and that has meant a flurry of new rumors about the handset breaking cover.

The latest is involved with the iPhone 13 range's slated battery capacity specs, which according to a brand new report is set to be increased across the board. So every phone in the range, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max are going to come with larger batteries.

The idea that this upgrade could be coming has been hinted at before, as previous reports from leaksters who had gone hands-on with dummy models of phones from the iPhone 13 range noticed that they looked marginally fatter than the iPhone 12.

Now, though, thanks to info breaking cover at ZDNet, we've got our first supposed figures for just how big the iPhone 13 batteries have grown to.

According to the report the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will both feature a 3095mAh battery, which grows from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's 2815mAh stacks. The iPhone 13 Pro Max meanwhile is getting a 4352mAh battery, which beats its predecessor's capacity of 3687mAh, while the iPhone 13 Mini grows on last year's equivalent from 2227mAh to 24406mAh.

Simply put, the full iPhone 13 range is getting bigger batteries and, at least in my mind, that's something that has been long overdue. Let's not forget that last year's iPhone 12 range actually featured smaller batteries than the iPhone 11 range, and while last year's handsets technically offered the same battery life despite this reduction (due to smart power consumption optimisations), the existing battery life was nowhere near best in class to begin with.

Yes, Apple's iPhone processors are best-in-class in terms of optimising power consumption, and by all rumored accounts the incoming A15 processor will improve that by up to 20 per cent over the A14, but I know for a fact that many of my iPhone using friends, if they were to highlight one thing above all others they'd want properly upgrading on their handsets, then it is battery life.

T3's resident Apple expert Matthew Bolton had this to say on the rumored engorgement of the iPhone 13 range's batteries:

"Battery was the real low-hanging fruit to upgrade from iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 range actually had smaller batteries than the iPhone 11 models they replaced, but the same battery life – it appeared as though Apple needed the extra space for the chunky new 5G equipment. But this year's 5G tech will be smaller due to manufacturing advances, meaning Apple can put bigger batteries in again, giving us all the extra longevity we're craving."

Here's hoping then that the rumored information reported by ZDNet proves accurate, as it would lead to what would likely be a huge real-world upgrade for hundreds of millions of iPhone users worldwide.