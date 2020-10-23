This limited edition iPhone 12 Pro will set you back an eye-watering $46,000

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 12, which is getting a staggered release this year due to pandemic-related production delays.

First up is the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launching this week, followed by the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max next month, with this month's handsets starting at $799/£799/AU$1,349 for the base model.

But if you're sitting on hordes of cash and neither the iPhone 12 Pro SpaceX edition or iPhone 12 Pro Space Odyssey edition tickled your fancy, the latest luxury limited editions might be right up your street, with prices soaring as high as $48k.

Luxury brand Caviar is back with another bonkers take on Apple's flagship, decking out the handset with precious metals, gems, and fragments of historical artefacts dating back to the reign of Constantine (AD 306 to 337).

The Warrior Collection pays homage to fighters throughout history, with six models: Knight, Samurai, Viking, Assassin, Zulfiqar, and Imperator.

(Image credit: Caviar)

The cheapest models (and we use the term loosely) are the Knight, Samurai, and Viking which start at $5,490 for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro. All three feature titanium chassis, while the Samurai and Viking editions incorporate marble. The Viking variant also includes "natural wolf fur", which sounds like a magnet for dirt and spillages, but if a hairy handset doesn't bother you, you might enjoy the gimmick.

The Assassin starts at $5,650 and combines titanium, marble, and red enamel for its Assassin's Creed style aesthetic. All four options are limited to 99 pieces.

The Zulfiqar, based on the legendary sword of the same name, kicks things off at $29,690 for a mix of gold, titanium, green marble, and two actual rubies which total 0.8 carats. Only 19 such handsets are up for grabs.

The Imperator is the most expensive of the bunch, starting from $46, 460 for its gold, marble, and calfskin body that features "the original piece of pilum - the main weapon of the Roman army during the reign of Constantine." There are just seven of this variant available, representative of the Seven Hills of Rome.

The prices are insane, and the more high end models look they need a security detail every time you pull them out to check Twitter or make a call.

Caviar is known for its ostentatious smartphones, and while they transcend the realms of what the vast majority of people can afford – or want to spend on a smartphone – it's fun to peruse the special luxury editions the company dreams up.

If you're looking for a bargain on a phone, rather than spending the equivalent of the cost of a new car on one, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages so you can keep up to date with the best bargains.

Today's best Apple iPhone 12 Pro deals New Apple iPhone 12 Pro... Amazon Prime $999 View New Apple iPhone 12 Pro... Amazon Prime $999 View New Apple iPhone 12 Pro... Amazon Prime $999 View New Apple iPhone 12 Pro... Amazon Prime $999 View Show More Deals

Source:: via LetsGoDigital