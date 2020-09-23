iPhone 12 pre-order date slips out ahead of launch 🤫

The iPhone12 launch event is set for next month, with four new models making their debut with an overhauled naming scheme to make things slightly less confusing for consumers.

Apple has already confirmed an October release window, but that's been narrowed down to the week commencing October 12 by industry insiders, with a possible staggered release on the cards.

But new reports have pinpointed an exact date for the reveal, so mark your calendars!

Apple Insider cites a source at a Netherlands' carrier who claims that the iPhone 12 event is set for Tuesday, October 13, with pre-orders opening up just a few days later on Friday, October 16. The outlet hasn't confirmed the validity of the tip, but adds that "the message's IP address is one within a range controlled by a carrier's corporate network."

Elsewhere, MacRumors points to an internal presentation for UK network BT that saw CEO Marc Allera tell employees that Apple is "days away" from launching the iPhone 12, which seems to contradict the information about the iPhone 12's October release from Apple.

The 5G capabilities of the iPhone 12 were also highlighted in Allera's presentation, confirming that next flagship will support 5G.

"We are just days away from Apple's next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G. Teams in all parts of Consumer have been preparing all year to win this launch, and be Europe's number one partner for Apple."

Of course, with rumors pointing to a fifth, LTE iPhone 12 set for release next year, if the 5G models err on the more expensive side, you can always wait a few months for the cheaper handset.

The iPhone 12 is going to be up against some stiff Android competition with the likes of the OnePlus 8T, and the Google Pixel 5 which is reported to be getting a price cut to compete with Apple's smartphone.

Regardless of which new smartphone you have your eye on, you'll be spoiled for choice next month.

Source: Tom's Guide