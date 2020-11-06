iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max pre-orders: BUY NOW! Or miss out!

Apple iPhone 12 shortages predicted after reports of supplier issues

iPhone 12
(Image credit: Apple)
Shabana Arif

By

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders open up today, just a few weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro made their debut. 

While the pandemic didn't appear to have that big of an impact on the launch dates, with Apple pushing the reveal event back by just one month, it seems there may be shortages this holiday season with supplier issues being cited as the reason; so if you want to secure yourself a new iPhone, you'll want to act fast!

Bloomberg reports that suppliers are seeing an increased demand as manufacturers stockpile components to ensure they don't run dry. 5G devices are particularly problematic as the additional power consumptions calls for more chips than would otherwise be required in 4G devices. 

Bloomberg's sources have suggested that suppliers are likely to prioritise Apple and its iPhone 12 handsets over other customers, but demand is still high enough that the tech giant isn't out of the woods yet. 

Nikkei Asia Review (via MacRumors) says that Apple has resorted to reallocating iPad components for the iPhone 12 Pro to offset supplier issues. 

So if you were looking forward to nabbing yourself the new iPhone 12 Mini, or the ultra premium Pro Max, it's worth pre-ordering as soon as possible so that you don't miss out.

