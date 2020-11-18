iPhone 12 $20k edition celebrates Trump and Biden in form of golden hourglass

When it comes to overpriced, ostentatious phones, the iPhone 12 has some of the most wild iterations we've seen, and this Sands of Time edition is no different. The handset is particularly timely, marking the transition between the Trump administration and the president-elect, Joe Biden.

If decking your phone out in the US flag and having bas-reliefs of Trump and Biden etched on the rear sounds appealing to you, you only have to hand over between $15k and $20k to make that dream come true.

Russian luxury brand Caviar is back at it again, adding to its growing library of ludicrously expensive iPhones that include the likes of the SpaceX Edition, Space Odyssey Edition, Warrior Edition, and the Apple 1 Edition for those looking for a nostalgia hit.

The Sands of Time Edition is available for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The Titanium and gold variant features the US flag, and bas-reliefs of both Trump and Biden with gold 'sand' mimicking an hourglass for the Sands of Time theme. It starts at $14,900 (£11,227/ AU$20,385) for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro, and shoots all the way up to $19,050 (£13,354/ AU$26,062) for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If the gold colorway is a little much, there's the slightly more subdued silver color option, also comprised of titanium, with titanium 'sand' running through the hourglass portion. This version is a little easier on the wallet, coming in at $7,370 for the 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro (£5,553/ AU$10,083) and going up to $11,520 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max (£8,680/ AU$15,760).

There are only 46 pieces of each available, and while we can't imagine the audience this is aiming for, given the stark contrast between voter bases, if there are 90 people out there who want to have both men etched onto their iPhone and pay thousands of pounds for the privilege, then we hope they find their way to Caviar's website.

Source: LetsGoDigital