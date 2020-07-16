iPhone 11 Pro deals at Verizon can save you up to $700 this month only

Apple users looking for some cheap iPhone 11 Pro deals are in luck this month thanks to Verizon. All through July, Verizon's offering some huge discounts on iPhones including iPhone 11 Pro Max deals, free iPhone 7's when you open new lines, and a whole lot more. These Verizon deals are bringing some of the biggest price drops on the iPhone 11 in some time, so Apple fans on a budget shouldn't pass these deals up.

While you'll find more than just the iPhone 11 Pro on sale this month at Verizon, you'll find the best savings with Verizon's iPhone 11 deals. In fact, you can get the iPhone 7 free when you open a new line at Verizon and even get the iPhone XS free when you switch over from another carrier.

You can check out all of Verizon's iPhone deals this month by checking out the links below, but we've included our top picks of Verizon's iPhone deals that'll save you the most money. If you need some more insight into which iPhone is best for you, scroll on down to check out all of T3's iPhone reviews.

Today's Best iPhone Deals at Verizon

Cheapest iPhone Deals Today

Verizon | $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max + 50% off activation

This month only at Verizon.com, save $350 on a brand new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max when you open a new line with Verizon. Verizon is also footing 50% of your activation fees when you sign up, so don't miss your chance to save big! (Offer Ends 7.31.20)View Deal

Verizon | Save up to $700 on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro when you switch to Verizon

Switch to Verizon this month and get up to $700 off an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with qualifying trade-ins and the purchase of Verizon's Unlimited plan. For those who have a decent phone to trade-in, this deal could save you more than the previous. (Offer Ends 7.22.20)View Deal

Verizon | Get the iPhone 7 free when you open a new line at Verizon

Get the iPhone 7 absolutely free during the month of July when you open a new line with Verizon. For android users who have been thinking about making the switch, this is your chance to give the iPhone a shot without emptying your bank account. (Offer Ends 7.31.20)View Deal

Verizon | Get an iPhone SE for just $5/month when you open a new line w/ Unlimited

Get the iPhone SE for only $5 a month when you open a new line and purchased the Unlimited plan at Verizon. Already a great deal, the iPhone SE at this price is a steal for anyone looking to make the switch to Apple. (Offer Ends 7.31.20)View Deal

iPhone Reviews

More iPhone Deals to Choose From