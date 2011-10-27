iPad App News: SoundCloud gets native app

SoundCloud launches a superb-looking iPad companion for it's popular web-based audio recording platform. It looks like it'll be a revelation for the services 8 million creators and it's free to download too.

SoundCloud, the social sound platform famous for the ability to record and sharing original music, now has a native iPad app, while the company has also revamped its iPhone and Android offering.

The web-based service has emerged as one of the most useful applications of recent times, by allowing users to easily store, share and collaborate with friends.

The new iPad debuts a brand new interface with a familiar tabbed navigation look and feel. There's also a new waveform and comments stream, which allows listeners to interact with different parts of your recording, just by touching that section.

Sharing on the other main social networks is only one click away, and naturally it will allow you to record on the go, and send private messages to other users. The app has all the bases covered and looks fabulous in the process.

Check out the official video preview below.

Introducing the SoundCloud iPad app from SoundCloud on Vimeo.