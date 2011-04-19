iPad app news: News.Me to arrive on Thursday

The iPad news aggregator wars hot up

Back in February we reported that the New York Times was plotting a rival iPad application to Apple and News Corp's The Daily tablet newspaper. It appears the wait for the app will be over tomorrow.

News.me will aggregate content from the New York Times' website, but also pull-in feeds from your social networking sites bringing articles that your friends have shared on Facebook and Twitter to try and determine which stories will be of interest to you.

Whereas The Daily will provide original content from its 100-strong editorial team, News.Me will harness existing content from the sites like The New York Times, Associated Press and Business Insider making it more similar to the blockbusting Flipboard iPad app.

Unlike Flipboard though, News.me will not be free of charge, with the Times planning to charge 99 cents a week or $34.99 a year according to today's reports.

This is the latest news aggregator to hit the iPad, with Pulse News, Flipboard and Microsoft's Bing all impressing as means of getting your news fix in one place.

Link: PC Magazine