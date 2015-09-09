iOS 9 release confirmed for September 16

Soon you'll have iOS 9 running on your new iPhone

By

Apple has officially confirmed that you'll be able to get iOS 9 on your iPhone and iPad from September 16, and that's not all that long to wait. It'll also come ready and raring to go on the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

If you want iOS 9 right now you're going to be a bit disappointed – it's not coming along until next Wednesday but it'll be launching on all devices.

It's ready and waiting for you if you buy the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

It includes redesigned built-in apps as well as a few new ones. It also brings about the new "Hey Siri" feature that means it's always on so you can forever chat to Siri without even touching a button.

There's also some improvements to Apple Maps, an Apple News app and multitasking for those on iPad.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.