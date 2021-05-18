The Instagram feature we've all been waiting for just got leaked

While most social channels allow you to post from a range of platforms, Instagram has remained staunchly mobile-only. But that could be finally about to change, according to leaks found this week.

For years, users have been forced to transfer images and video to mobile devices or open mobile browsers to upload content from a computer. In the early days of the app, this was attributed to its focus on phone-created content. However, now it’s simply a pain.

According to the Twitter-based leaker Alessandro Paluzzi (via Android Police), testing is already underway for a new desktop feature that will allow users to upload their content from a regular web browser.

The leaked images show a new post window, with options to drag and drop or browse the computer for images and video. Once uploaded, there’s the ability to crop to Instagram’s square format or to standard portrait and landscape formats, as well as the ability to zoom in. It then shows the filter and edit options that appear identical to those on the mobile version.

The final screen shows space to add a description and location, along with alt text and the option to tag people. There are also advanced settings, which would presumably include turning off comments, hiding likes and view counts, as well as minimum age requirements for viewing. Notable admissions here include an auto-adjust button and the ability to choose between posts, stories, reels and live posts. However, this could just be as they are still in development.

Alessandro does stress that this function is only being tested internally at Instagram, so it’s unlikely to be released any time soon. However, seeing this is likely to be an extremely popular addition to the platform, it would seem a shame not to release as soon as possible.

I just hope that the Facebook-owned Instagram doesn’t have any plans to make this a premium paid-for function. That would just give people another reason to look elsewhere for their image sharing.