Incredible Nintendo Switch Lite deal bags console cheaper than Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic console choice for younger gamers, as well as the quality second console for hardcore gamers who want a portable-orientated system to game on the go. This is why T3 is constantly on the look out for top-rate Nintendo Switch Lite deals.

And this deal, over at Currys, is the best we've seen, even beating off the price the Switch Lite retailed for during the Black Friday sales spectacular. The console is, for a limited time only, now just £169 at Currys, and that price includes free and fast delivery, too.

Lately we've seen some prices on Switch Lite hit the £179 mark, but none have plunged the console's price down this low, making it well worth checking out in our mind if you've been looking to pick up the system to play the excellent library of Nintendo Switch games.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow colour | Now: £169 | Free delivery | Available at Currys

The yellow Nintendo Switch Lite is the colourway that T3 likes most, and thanks to this incredible Currys deal you can now pick it up for cheaper than it was during Black Friday. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Grey colour | Now: £169 | Free delivery | Available at Currys

The grey Nintendo Switch is ideal for those who are looking for a more mature aesthetic while they game on the go. T3 reviewed this colourway on review, and can confirm it radiates a premium aesthetic. The system is £169 with free delivery at Currys right now, which is a cheaper price than it was on Black Friday.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Blue colour | Now: £169 | Free delivery | Available at Currys

The blue Switch Lite has a lovely finish, and is a great mid-point between the mature aesthetic delivered by the grey, and the super bold one of the yellow variant. The console is now just £169 at Currys, with free delivery included, which is a better deal than on Black Friday.View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the long-awaited follow up console to the original Nintendo Switch and allows gamers access to the very best Nintendo Switch games the platform has to offer in a new, streamlined, portable-only form factor.

For those who missed out on the Nintendo Switch Lite's big unveiling earlier in the year, below is the console's official launch video, which shows off its new form factor and features.

Would prefer to pick up the Nintendo Switch rather than the Nintendo Switch Lite? Well, below we have the very latest prices on the Big N's super popular console.