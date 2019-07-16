Amazon Prime Day: RTX 2070-packing HP OMEN gaming laptop gets BIG price cut

This is one of the very best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals we've seen. That's because the powerful HP OMEN 15.6-inch FHD gaming laptop, a system that comes equipped with a state-of-the-art, ray tracing-capable GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card is reduced by a whopping £359.96.

As well as the RTX 2070 GPU, the machine also packs a rapid Intel Core i7 8th generation processor, crisp FHD 144 Hz screen, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and zoned backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover. And, with hundreds knocked off its price, it truly is a Black Friday level super steal.

With this gaming laptop even today's most demanding AAA game can be run at top settings and with zero compromise in terms of hitting a high frame rate. And, unlike a gaming desktop, this power is easily transported, too, which is ideal for LAN parties and eSports competitions.

Check out the full details of this superb gaming laptop deal below:

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop | was £1,799.95 | now £1,439.99

Now this is jaw-dropping gaming discount that any PC gamer should check out, and especially if they are currently in the market for a brand new, GeForce RTX-powered gaming laptop. That's because the GeForce RTX 2070-toting HP OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is currently available for only £1,439.99, rather than its usual price of £1,799.95. That's a huge £359.96 saving on a system that is loaded to the teeth with top gaming hardware and, simply put, will crush any modern AAA game.View Deal

For even more great gaming laptops and prices, be sure to check out T3's best gaming laptops guide, which is stuffed full of top, award-winning systems. We've also got great features that are designed to help people choose the best gaming monitors, best SSDs, best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard and best gaming headsets, so do check those out as well if you are thinking of an upgrade.

And, for those thinking of adding extra graphical power to their gaming desktop we've got a fantastic guide to the best graphics cards on the market, too.

