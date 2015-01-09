Important CES News: Dyson has bigger balls than you...

Dyson's new 'Big Ball' vacuum tech promises that your cleaner will never get clogged again...

Filters cause suction problems. Didn't you know that?!

Well, Dyson reckon they've got that all sorted, thanks mainly to their gigantic balls.

The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball features redesigned cyclones with flexible tips that vibrate to prevent dust clogging the filter. The tips vibrate 350 times a second, which should eliminate the need to maintain your own filters.

The science behind the new Dyson vacuum lies in its smaller cyclones, which generate high centrifugal force allowing smaller particles to be captured. Generally, the tighter the cyclone, the more likely it will block – hence Dyson's introduction of vibration.



“The constant flexing of Cinetic tips ensures the cyclones do not block as microscopic dust is spun out of the air – not trapped in a cyclone or on a filter”, said James Dyson.

The British manufacturer tested the Big Ball for durability by slamming it sideways into steel blocks 200 times. It may seem like just another vacuum cleaner, but we're betting your balls couldn't do that.



The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball is available to buy now and will cost you £460.