Immerse yourself in the Rio 2016 Olympics with live and on-demand 360 degree video

Every four years the Olympics looks to outdo itself in style, pomp and innovation and it looks 2016 will be no different with the BBC announcing its going to be offering an extensive schedule of live and on-demand video in 360 degrees.

From the Opening Ceremony to the Closing Ceremony, and a treasure trove of sports in between including athletics and boxing, the service will be the largest of its kind ever offered by the BBC with over 100 hours of content planned across four different camera angles and a daily 360 highlights package.

The BBC Sport 360 service starts on Friday 5 August through a dedicated BBC Sport 360 trial app, available from today on Android, iOS and Samsung Gear VR.

"The BBC delivered the first truly digital Olympics for London 2012 and we've continued to develop and improve our digital service ever since," says Justin Barritt, executive product manager for BBC Sport. "Now, we're pushing the boundaries once again to bring people closer to the action than ever before. Not everyone can make it to Rio to cheer on Team GB so we're looking forward to giving sport fans the next best thing."

The full schedule of live BBC Sport 360 coverage includes (UK Time, subject to change):

Friday, August 5, 0000-0330 - Opening Ceremony

Saturday, August 6, 1400-1750, 1930-2020, 0100-0450 - Beach Volleyball

Sunday, August 7, 1400-1750, 1930-2020, 0100-0450 - Beach Volleyball

Monday, August 8, 1500-1800, 2100-0000 - Boxing

Tuesday, August 9, 1500-1800, 2100-0000 - Boxing

Wednesday, August 10, 2000-2245 - Artistic Gymnastics

Thursday, August 11, 2000-2210 - Artistic Gymnastics

Friday, August 12, 1300-1930, 2100-2350 - Fencing

Saturday, August 13, 1330-1650 & 0000-0315 - Athletics

Sunday, August 14, 0020-0230 - Athletics

Monday, August 15, 1330-1610 & 0015-0250 - Athletics

Tuesday, August 16, 1330-1640 & 0015-0250 - Athletics

Wednesday, August 17, 0200-0505 - Beach Volleyball

Thursday, August 18, 0200-0505 - Beach Volleyball

Friday, August 19, 1930-2130 - Basketball (Men's SFs)

Saturday, August 20, 1500-1650 & 1930-2200 - Diving

Sunday, August 21, 1530-1730 & 1945-2205 - Basketball (Men's Finals)

Monday, August 22, 0000-0330 - Closing Ceremony

