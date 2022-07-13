I'm buying this PS5 exclusive game on Prime Day – as there's £20 off

Horizon Forbidden West will finally make its way into my collection

Mike Lowe
By
published

Having bagged a PlayStation 5 at the tail-end of 2021, I've been steadily buying games to add to my collection. But as their prices have increased I've become more frugal when it comes to buying games on launch day. That's why I've been waiting for the best Prime Day deals to surface.

Turns out it was worth the wait, too, as the PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West has seen £20 slashed from its RRP, bringing it down to £49.99 this Prime Day. That's for the PS5 version proper, too, not the PS4 version which you can then graphically bolster on the PS5.  

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've held out buying thus far, until now. That's simply because its price has slipped below that crucial £50 mark.

I can't wait to continue Aloy's adventures, having loved the first game (which was another title I arrived at later than launch day for the same reason). 

It's not just PlayStation exclusives that are being discounted for Prime Day either: I've already written about the 5 Best PS5 Deals This Prime Day, highlighting some even cheaper bargains on the likes of Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves – they're significantly less cash than £50, so go take a look.

For me, however, I just don't have the time to buy loads of games at once, otherwise I'll never get to play them all. It's why I've been biding my time in waiting for a must-have title such as the Horizon sequel. That'll serve me well this weekend – although after a five-star Prime Day deals effort, I might just spend most of it asleep instead. 

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe

Tech Editor at T3, Mike handles all things tech – from phones, tablets and laptops, to gaming and computing. He's been working as a consumer technology journalist for the best part of 15 years, previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, and has provided freelance work to publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more over the years. In addition to his tech expertise, Mike is also a bit of a travel fiend, having travelled the globe extensively for both personal and work-related pursuits. You'll always find him setting up a new mobile phone, or critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next get-away. 

