I'm buying this PS5 exclusive game on Prime Day – as there's £20 off

Having bagged a PlayStation 5 at the tail-end of 2021, I've been steadily buying games to add to my collection. But as their prices have increased I've become more frugal when it comes to buying games on launch day. That's why I've been waiting for the best Prime Day deals to surface.
Turns out it was worth the wait, too, as the PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West has seen £20 slashed from its RRP, bringing it down to £49.99 this Prime Day. That's for the PS5 version proper, too, not the PS4 version which you can then graphically bolster on the PS5.
Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)
One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've held out buying thus far, until now. That's simply because its price has slipped below that crucial £50 mark.
I can't wait to continue Aloy's adventures, having loved the first game (which was another title I arrived at later than launch day for the same reason).
It's not just PlayStation exclusives that are being discounted for Prime Day either: I've already written about the 5 Best PS5 Deals This Prime Day, highlighting some even cheaper bargains on the likes of Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves – they're significantly less cash than £50, so go take a look.
For me, however, I just don't have the time to buy loads of games at once, otherwise I'll never get to play them all. It's why I've been biding my time in waiting for a must-have title such as the Horizon sequel. That'll serve me well this weekend – although after a five-star Prime Day deals effort, I might just spend most of it asleep instead.
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles