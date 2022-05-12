I can't stop looking at the new Oakley Re:SubZero sunglasses – they are pure 90s joy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The original Oakley Sub Zero sunglasses were released in 1992... and no, that wasn't 10 years ago, like how you remember it! Based on the iconic shape of the OG Sub Zero unearthed from the archives, Oakley today launches the new Re:SubZero, a reimagined product that "weighs next to nothing" (24 grams). As someone who saw the original Matrix in the cinema as a teenager, the Re:SubZero brings back so much 90s nostalgia and joy, I can't even contain myself.

The new sunnies are part of the brand’s MUZM Collection – a unique curation of iconic styles that are re-released with new interpretations and infused with today’s technology. Featuring its original lens shape from the early ‘90s, the Re:SubZero includes "technical innovations that enable the past to meet the present in a singular design", Oakley says.

Oakley Re:SubZero sunglasses: Image gallery

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Oakley)

The Re:SubZero's frame features PhysioMorphic Geometry, a lens design with an extended wrap and rigidity in key areas that mimic the structural properties of a frame. Outfitted with Prizm Lens Technology, a unique "shield lens" design and featuring Unobtainium nose pads and ear socks, Re:SubZero feels equally at home on the bike as cycling sunglasses or as part of a smart casual attire as accessory sunglasses.

Brian Takumi, Oakley VP, Brand Soul and Creative, had this to say about he new Re:SubZero: “Thirty years ago, Sub Zero set the stage for Oakley’s next chapter, fueling an unprecedented era of success. Now, the re-issue sets the stage for what’s to come in the future.” More success, we'd hope so?

Team Oakley skateboarding icon Aori Nishimura leads as the star of Re:SubZero launch. Hailing from Tokyo and now based in California, Aori is part of a new generation of female street skaters. Most recently, Aori represented Japan in the women's street event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Watch the video featuring Aori below:

To celebrate the Re:SubZero release, Oakley has issued a special time capsule-inspired kit to members of Oakley’s Collective of influencers, as well as Team Oakley. The kit builds on Sub Zero’s story of unearthing history via an ode to 1992, with the product enclosed in a time capsule designed with the look and feel of early ‘90s Oakley in mind.

The release of Re:SubZero marks the first instalment in the MUZM Collection, with more to come on 12 May 2022.

You can watch the Sub Zero campaign film starring Aori Nishimura on Oakley's Instagram page as well as the Oakley Youtube channel, and shop Re:SubZero on the Oakley website starting April 28th at 6.00 PM CEST.

The recommended retail price of the Oakley Re:SubZero is $246/£194/AU$298.

[Please note: US and AU prices are calculations based don't the UK price which was confirmed by Oakley]