I built the ultimate home gym for £797.62 less thanks to these Amazon Prime Day deals

Generally, I would advise anyone to steer clear away from cheap home gym equipment as it can cost you way more on the long run but I'll make an exception this time, thanks to these Amazon Prime Day deals. With literally 1000s of fitness deals to choose from, chances are we'll find a few that's actually good. Today's is the second day of Amazon Prime Day(s) so if you were pondering about getting any of the below fitness deals, now is the time to make a decision.

It's true, cheap treadmills and exercise bikes might not last as long as an Assault AirRunner or the Peloton Bike+ but I appreciate that not everybody wants to spend all their life savings on top-tier home gym equipment just because they're thinking about losing some belly fat.

With that in mind, I combed through all the Amazon Prime Day fitness deals to unearth the ones that are worth looking at and presented them below. But as opposed to listing all the deals in one category (e.g. best Bowflex deals), I decided to list the deals that can get you a full home gym setup, or something close to it.

And as always, if you're looking for a product category in particular (e.g. best dumbbell deals), check out T3's dedicated buying guides as they always display the best prices based on your location, whether said deals are at Amazon or elsewhere.

Without further ado, let's build a home gym together!

PROIRON 20kg Cast Iron Adjustable Dumbbell Set | Was £129.99 | Now £79.99 | You save £50 (38%) on Amazon Prime Day

If there is only one thing you'll buy for your home gym, make it a dumbbell. Actually, get a pair as it will allow you to work out simultaneously with both arms. Scrap that, get a pair of adjustable dumbbells, these replace a range of individual dumbbells, perfect for people who prefer to workout at home. Even cheaper on the second day!View Deal

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench | Was £349 | Now £229 | You save £120 on Amazon Prime Day

Built to last long with heavy-duty commercial construction, the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench has a very high 272 kg (600 lbs) load capacity, high density foam padding and a selection knob that lets you adjust between six incline positions with a quick twist. This os the cheapest this weight bench has ever been, get it while you can!View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Was £229 | Now £159.90 | You save £69.10 (30%) at Amazon

The Bowflex Selecttech 840 kettlebell is not only back in stock at Amazon but it's also discounted for Amazon Prime Day, get in! This is a great piece of home gym equipment and perfectly suited for small workout areas. Now almost £70 off, offer ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

TRX All-In-One Suspension Trainer System | Was £140.95 | Now £98 | You save £42.95 (30%) at Amazon

TRX is the household name when it comes to suspension training and if you don't know what suspension trainers are, you're missing out big time. This excellent set includes three anchor solutions, a travel pouch and the durable trainer itself. Elevate your home workouts with TRX. Now £98 off, offer ends midnight 22 June!View Deal

Sportstech Premium 2-in-1 Pull-Up Bar & Dip Bar KS700 | Was £111.97 | Now £78.40 | You save £33.57 (30%) at Amazon

Although you can tether the TRX PRO3 to a door but if you want to maximise its potential, you'll need a proper anchor point, like a pull up bar. the Sportstech Premium 2-in-1 Pull-Up Bar & Dip Bar KS700 can do that plus get you a big back if you used for pull ups. This wonderful wall-mounted bar converts into a dip station too so you can work on those arms too. 💪View Deal

ProForm Power 995i Series Foldable Treadmill | Was £1,199 | £719 | You save £480 at (40%) Amazon

Get a load of this amazing treadmill offer: a premium ProForm treadmill for 40% off! A real Amazon Prime Day bargain. This bad boy folds flat and also comes with a 1-year iFit membership included in the price. Please mind that you'll need to mount your own tablet or phone on the treadmill to stream workouts. Still, a real barg!View Deal

