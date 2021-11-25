Hulu Black Friday deal is just 99c a month for its ad supported plan

Pay less than a dollar a month for your Hulu subscription with this incredible Black Friday offer

Hulu is offering a seriously tempting streaming deal for anyone who is not already signed up. For just 99 cents a month, you can get its ad-supported service for a year – after which it will revert to the regular $6.99 a month. 

That's a huge saving of $72 over the 12 months and one of the best streaming services to sign up for, even if you only watch a few shows on it. Unfortunately, the offer isn't open for current subscribers of the single Hulu subscription or Disney+ bundle subscriptions, though it's not clear if that also covers lapsed subscribers. 

While you'll get ads in shows with this subscription, you still benefit from access on two screens at a time and six user profiles for you and the family. The offer is only valid until November 29, so make sure you sign up before then. 

Hulu ad-supported (12 months):  was $6.99, now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu ad-supported (12 months): was $6.99, now $0.99 at Hulu
Save $6 a month with this offer and get the ad-supported Hulu subscription for $0.99 per month for 12 months.

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago.

