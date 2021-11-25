Hulu Black Friday deal is just 99c a month for its ad supported plan

Hulu is offering a seriously tempting streaming deal for anyone who is not already signed up. For just 99 cents a month, you can get its ad-supported service for a year – after which it will revert to the regular $6.99 a month.

That's a huge saving of $72 over the 12 months and one of the best streaming services to sign up for, even if you only watch a few shows on it. Unfortunately, the offer isn't open for current subscribers of the single Hulu subscription or Disney+ bundle subscriptions, though it's not clear if that also covers lapsed subscribers.

While you'll get ads in shows with this subscription, you still benefit from access on two screens at a time and six user profiles for you and the family. The offer is only valid until November 29, so make sure you sign up before then.

