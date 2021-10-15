Huge price drop on the Belkin Boost Charger at Amazon in Pre Black Friday deal

The Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger is currently available at 39% off at Amazon this weekend. Belkin has found a way to charge your phone and stop the spread of germs at the same time, with their Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger.

This handy device wirelessly charges your smartphone, while sanitizing other items at the same time! With COVID-19, we’ve all been sanitizing like crazy. Phones are one of the most bacteria-ridden items on the planet, touching your face, hands, pockets, bags and more.

This is an amazing product to buy in advance of the Black Friday deals . It’s also a handy device to carry around with you while you shop on Black Friday in stores. Take a look at this great deal below.

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger | Was: £49.40 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £19.41

This wireless charger is compatible with Apple, Google and Samsung products and eliminates up to 99% of bacteria with its safe, eco-conscious UV lights. This deal ends in 2 days so make sure to get your hands on it this weekend.View Deal

Why you should buy the Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger

Belkin are electronic experts who make innovative products designed to power your lifestyle. Their tagline is ‘Change the Way you Charge’ and the Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger is a perfect example of this.

Having a wireless charger is always helpful as you can charge on the go without worrying about finding a plug when your battery is low. This charger is fast charging and compatible with Apple, Google and Samsung products, including iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Pixel. It also comes with an AC adapter to keep the charger topped up.

The UV cleaner kills up to 99% of bacteria and cleans anything you can fit into it, like your phone, keys, rings, credit cards and more. This charger is an ingenious device that keeps your phone charged, prevents bacteria spread and is environmentally friendly. Visit the Amazon website this weekend and get 39% off on the Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger.