Huawei Watch: super stylish, out now and one of the best Android Wear devices yet

After launching way back at the start of the year the impressive looking Huawei Watch is now on sale from £289 in the UK.

Huawei has confirmed its stylish Android Wear Watch has gone on sale from Selfridges and the Google Store. We love the look of it, even though it's one of the priciest Android Wear smartwatches around and you'll still need to charge it on a daily basis.

Huawei Watch pricing

The Huawei Watch starts at £289, but depending on your design choices (straps and watch finish) you could pay up to £599. That's Apple Watch levels of cost. (Well, OK, it's hardly Apple Watch Edition pricing).

Huawei Watch size and display

Huawei has opted for a 42mm device, which it calls the traditional size for smartwatches. There's a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, which is slap bang in between the two screen sizes of the 2015 Moto 360. The pixel density weighs in at 286ppi, which beats the Moto by a whisker.

The face is coated in scratch-proof sapphire crystal.

Other Huawei Watch specs

The watch boasts Bluetooth and voice support (as you'd expect) as well as a heart rate sensor plus the standard 6-axis motion sensor with gyroscope and accelerometer for tracking and distinguishing between different physical activities.

Like other Android Wear devices, it's compatible with iOS as well as Android.

Huawei Watch options

So what about those design options? Well first up you'll want to select the colour of the watch itself. Pick from stainless steel, black or rose gold. Then there's the trio of straps; leather, stainless steel link and stainless steel mesh.

TheHuaweiWatch Classic black leather almond tip, stainless steel link and stainless steel mesh are between £289 and £329, while the Active black leather flat tip and black plated stainless steel link are between £329 and £369.

We'll have a review of the Huawei Watch very soon on T3.com.