Huawei to show off smartwatch at MWC

Huawei has confirmed that it will unveil a smartwatch at Mobile World Congress.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that Huawei would be showing off its first smartwatch at the event. Mobile World Congress 2014 starts on Monday February 24th.

However, while the spokeswoman confirmed that the Chinese company would be showing off the wearable, she declined to go into further details.

She also refused to comment on whether or not the company will be launching any new smartphones or tablets at Mobile World Congress.

No show for the P6S

One phone that won't be making an appearance is the successor to the Huawei Ascend P6 – the Ascend P6S. Originally thought to be slated for the event, Huawei has since confirmed that it will be holding a separate event for the phone's launch.

The Chinese company is already the third largest maker of smartphones behind Samsung and Apple respectively. However, it still lacks strong brand awareness in the UK and West.

Source: WSJ Digits Blog