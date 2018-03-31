Huawei takes on Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone, already

The Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone isn’t even an official reality yet and already Huawei is planning how to take it on with its own folding smartphone.

The Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, already spoke out in October to say that the company has a working prototype of a flexible smartphone. Now patent diagrams of a foldable Huawei phone have appeared online showing off what we should expect.

Simply titled “foldable smartphone” the drawings show what appears to be a phone which can fold out into a tablet format – something the Samsung Galaxy X is also expected to do.

The great thing about the Huawei foldable phone is that it appears to have one large foldable screen. That means there won’t be silly lines as two screens try to merge into one larger unit. It also appears to be flexible enough to fully fold over, a bit like a book opening and closing.