Here's the Huawei P30 with triple-camera and teardrop notch – from every angle

With January now in full-swing, manufacturers are preparing to launch their latest hardware to kickstart 2019. Samsung is busy teasing its foldable Galaxy X, and its Galaxy S10 smartphone line, while Google is purportedly finalising the Pixel 3 Lite.

Meanwhile, Huawei – the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, and chasing down Samsung for the top spot – is preparing its new P30 range to launch in the coming weeks. Like its predecessor, Huawei P20, the forthcoming Huawei P30 is tipped to ship in both a standard P30 and P30 Pro variation.

But whereas the Huawei P20 Pro was the only model to boast a triple-camera, the lens-tastic system will now purportedly be available with the standard P30 model.

Huawei has previously used the triple-camera to dramatically improve low-light performance on its smartphones, as well as offer the ability to add a bokeh-like blur to the background behind the subject of a portrait-style photograph.

With the Huawei P20 Pro, the triple-camera was also used to enable 3x optical zoom.

It's unclear whether these abilities will be unchanged with the P30, or whether Huawei will have made some tweaks to the type of lens used for the smartphone and how they're leveraged to add new camera features.

Serial tipster @OnLeaks, who has a solid track record when it comes to as-yet unannounced hardware, has teamed-up with 91Mobiles to unveil the finished design of the Huawei P30.

The collaboration is based on three-dimensional CAD models used in the manufacturing process so, in theory at least, should be pretty accurate about the new handset.

According to the latest renders, Huawei will place its dual-tone LED flash beneath the rear-mounted camera, which now includes all three lenses in a single enclosure – unlike the Huawei P20 Pro. Moreover, there is no fingerprint scanner on the back of the handset, which strongly suggests the Huawei P30 will benefit from the same in-display fingerprint scanner that made its debut on the Mate 20 Pro.

Flip over the Huawei P30 and the front of the handset will purportedly be dominated by an expansive six-inch display. According to these renders, Huawei has managed to shave some width from the bezels around the display to ensure the handset is still usable one-handed, despite its palm-stretching screen.

The notch at the top of the display – a cut-out designed to house the front-firing speaker, selfie camera, and crucial sensors – has also shrunk since the Huawei P20. Like the OnePlus 6T, Huawei looks set to use a dewdrop-style notch in the display to reduce the increase the amount of usable screen.

Elsewhere, expect the latest Huawei flagship to be powered by the Kirin 980 mobile processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage.

The latest report suggests that the Huawei P30 will measure 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.5mm. However, with the camera bump included, the thickness of the handset will purportedly increase from 7.5mm to 9.3mm. That's what we'd expect from a modern flagship phone and shouldn't be overly cumbersome to carry in your jeans.

As always, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt. After all, plans could change ahead of the announcement.

Lead Image Credit: 91mobiles.com