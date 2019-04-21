Huawei Mate 30 with a SECOND display is equal parts crazy, sexy and cool

Huawei unveiled its P30 series smartphones last month, which means all eyes are now on the next-generation entry into its popular Mate series. The latter typically boasts new features and more powerful specs to appeal to its productivity-focused customers. While the Huawei P series is analogous to Samsung's Galaxy S range, the Mate smartphones have a lot more in common with the Galaxy Note. However one possible new twist to the next Mate is that it could have two screens. But not in the same foldable form as the Samsung Galaxy Fold; this is a whole new form of smartphone quirkiness...

According to new illustrations filed by Huawei as part of an official patent and spotted by the eagle-eyed team at LetsGoDigital, the Shenzhen-based company is looking to dramatically expand the display on the front of future handsets.

The small notch at the top of the screen, seen on the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro last year, has been reduced to a minute design to enable the OLED screen to fill every corner of the front of the handset. This could allow Huawei to offer larger displays, while retaining a physical footprint small enough that the smartphone can still be comfortably used one-handed.

It's possible Huawei will ditch the front-facing camera to achieve this significantly smaller notch and expansive new screen, leaving only the 3D facial recognition scanning technology. "But how will I take photos of my mush during brunch?," I hear millennial readers cry out. Fear not, Huawei has patented a new design that adds a secondary display to the back of the phone, just below the rear-firing triple-camera.

According to LetsGoDigital, this will work as a viewfinder, so you can line up the perfect shot using the rear-mounted display and take a selfie using the fully-featured rear-camera system, which typically offers better photos than the selfie set-up.

Samsung recently announced its new A80 handset, which physically flips the rear-mounted camera around so that it serves as a selfie camera and a usual camera. This enables ultra-wide angle selfies and other photography types that aren't typically achievable with front-facing camera systems.

The design patent was originally filed on November 28, 2018 by law firm Boehmert & Boehmert of Berlin, Germany. It was applied on the behalf of Huawei Technologies and was published online on February 28, 2019 by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). As such, the design now enjoys worldwide protection.

Based on the illustrations filed with the WIPO and EUIPO patent, LetsGoDigital has created a raft of high-resolution renders of the finished product. The expansive screen on the front of the handset looks hugely appealing, but we're a little skeptical about the rear-mounted screen, which seems like it could quickly pick-up scuffs and scratches as you place the device on a table.

We will now point out that this is only a patent. Companies like Huawei patent a swathe of different designs and technology that never makes it out of the R&D lab into final products. Still, pretty cool right?

Huawei typically launches the latest entry in its Mate smartphone series in the second half of the year, so there's plenty of time for things to change. As always, T3 will have all of the latest whispers around the Mate 30, so stay tuned.

Lead Image Credit: LetsGoDigital