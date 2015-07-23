Huawei's powerful Honor 7 coming to Europe very soon

The Huawei Honor 7 has been confimed as coming to Europe. Huawei sent us the below teaser trailer which pretty much confirms the handset will be making it to the EU. It's a good bet it'll be out in the UK very soon.

With the Honor 7 you get all the specs of a high end smartphone including 3GB of RAM, a 20 megapixel main camera and a fingerprint scanner yet it's priced at just $400 (£260) for the 64GB version.

As such it seriously undercuts rivals such as the £639 iPhone 6. Check out the teaser below:

Although we've been informed it's coming to us we still don't have an exact date. Although when it does, you'll have to make sure your snappy with the pre-order as the last batch of pre-orders sold out in 2 minutes!

One thing's for sure a smartphone of this power at such an affordable price won't stick round on the shelves long.