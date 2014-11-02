HP’s MB Chronowing is the snazziest smartwatch around

HP has officially taken the wraps off its MB Chronowing smartwatch, a tech timepiece that's fit for the catwalk.

After teasing it back in August, HP finally got round to unveiling its swanky smartwatch on Friday – and we're not disappointed.

First things first, the MP Chronowing clearly looks nothing like your typical smartwatch. In fact it's the most un-smartwatch looking smartwatch we've ever seen.

Crafted by HP and fashion designer Michael Bastian, it's a traditional watch that's been given the tech treatment, perfect for the fashion-conscious technophiles amongst us.

As well as the time, the 44mm stainless steel watch displays text messages, email, stock market updates, calendar information and sports updates – but that's it.

Nor does it feature a touch-screen, fitness tracker, or even make a bleeping sound.

If you're shopping for an out-and-out smartwatch then you may want to wait until the Apple Watch arrives, because this isn't one.

There's a monochrome LCD display with digital clock hands, three side-buttons to navigate the menu and even a classic back-light.

It's also water-resistant, packs a seven-day battery life and links up to iOS or Android devices via an app.

Basically if you want a fancy watch that also happens to display your texts and emails, then look no further.

There will be two different MB Chronowing watches on sale: the $349 standard version that comes with a leather, rubber, or nylon strap and the $649 limited edition all-black model with a sapphire-glass crystal and an alligator strap.

They will go on sale exclusively at Gilt.com on November 7.