HP launches new range of laptops sporting Bang and Olfsen audio, detachable screens

You'll be the Envy of the office! And the Pavilion!

By

HP has revamped its line of Envy andPavilionlaptops, and one of them's only got a detachable base and a USB-C port! Welcome to the 21st Century.

The HP Pavilionx2 10.1-inch laptop is the first in the company's lineup to sport the new type-C connection, but it isn't relying completely on the connection, as Apple does with its new MacBook. The entry-level hybrid notebook has a number of other ports including USB 2.0, so you don't have to throw away your old peripherals just yet.

The Pavilion x2 also has a detachable base, meaning that it turns into a rather large tablet. The keyboard base features a strong magnetic connection and a hinge, so that as well as making it detachable you can, as Missy Elliott once said, "put your bang [laptop] down, flip it and reverse it."

The hybrid has an HD, 10.1-inch, IPS touchscreen display, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and a quadcore Intel Atom processor. It also sports B&O Play-branded, stereo speakers - pretty snazzy. The flippable hybrid goes on sale in the UK for £249.99. That seems like a decent deal to us, despite the relatively low-powered processor.

HP also announced two Envy laptops, again with Bang & Olufsen sonics - quad speakers and a subwoofer, in this case.

There's a choice of large, 15.6-inch and larger, 17.3-inch models. With the 15.6-inchers, you've got a choice of Intel Core i5 or i7 processors or an AMD A10 processor, then a further choice between NVIDIA GTX 940M, 950M or AMD Radeon R7 and R6 graphics.

The Intel versions come with up to 2TB of storage with the option for a hybrid hard drive and solid-state disk (SSD) with up to16GB of memory. The AMD version comes with up to 1 TB of storage with up to 8 GB of memory. This comes with a starting price of £499.

The 17.3-inch Envy laptop boasts a Full HD IPS display, fifth-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce 940M or GTX 950M discrete GPUs, and up to 4TB of onboard storage. It starts from £759.99.

All the new models ship on July 29.

