HP launches new range of laptops sporting Bang and Olfsen audio, detachable screens

HP has revamped its line of Envy andPavilionlaptops, and one of them's only got a detachable base and a USB-C port! Welcome to the 21st Century.

The HP Pavilionx2 10.1-inch laptop is the first in the company's lineup to sport the new type-C connection, but it isn't relying completely on the connection, as Apple does with its new MacBook. The entry-level hybrid notebook has a number of other ports including USB 2.0, so you don't have to throw away your old peripherals just yet.

The Pavilion x2 also has a detachable base, meaning that it turns into a rather large tablet. The keyboard base features a strong magnetic connection and a hinge, so that as well as making it detachable you can, as Missy Elliott once said, "put your bang [laptop] down, flip it and reverse it."

The hybrid has an HD, 10.1-inch, IPS touchscreen display, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and a quadcore Intel Atom processor. It also sports B&O Play-branded, stereo speakers - pretty snazzy. The flippable hybrid goes on sale in the UK for £249.99. That seems like a decent deal to us, despite the relatively low-powered processor.

HP also announced two Envy laptops, again with Bang & Olufsen sonics - quad speakers and a subwoofer, in this case.

There's a choice of large, 15.6-inch and larger, 17.3-inch models. With the 15.6-inchers, you've got a choice of Intel Core i5 or i7 processors or an AMD A10 processor, then a further choice between NVIDIA GTX 940M, 950M or AMD Radeon R7 and R6 graphics.

The Intel versions come with up to 2TB of storage with the option for a hybrid hard drive and solid-state disk (SSD) with up to16GB of memory. The AMD version comes with up to 1 TB of storage with up to 8 GB of memory. This comes with a starting price of £499.

The 17.3-inch Envy laptop boasts a Full HD IPS display, fifth-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce 940M or GTX 950M discrete GPUs, and up to 4TB of onboard storage. It starts from £759.99.

All the new models ship on July 29.