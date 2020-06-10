How's this for a Father's Day gift? GoPro HERO8 drops to cheapest price ever

Stuck on what to buy for Father's Day this year? If your dad an outdoors type, this could be the perfect present. Right now, GoPro has dropped the price of its flagship action cam by a whopping £100 – so you can pick up the GoPro HERO8 Black for just £279.99.

That's the best deal ever from GoPro. In fact, we don't think it's ever been below £300. So snap it up this offer while you can (this year's Father's Day is 21 June, so there's still time to order).

If you're in the US, there's a bargain to be had for you too (we know it's not Father's Day there, but there's no harm in treating yourself): there's $100 off the HERO8 Black right now.

The HERO8 Black is the newest in GoPro's flagship range, and quite simply the most powerful and feature-rich action camera in the world right now. It's sitting pretty at the top of our ranking of the best action cameras, and has just snapped up a T3 Award, too. For a full rundown of what this camera does, check out our GoPro HERO8 Black review, but here are some highlights...

This super-versatile action camera boasts a sleek frameless design, the most effective image stabilisation available (HyperSmooth 2.0), an intuitive user interface with superb new preset modes, and the same all-but-bombproof construction you can expect from GoPro (including waterproofing to 10m without a case).

UK: GoPro Hero8 Black + 32GB memory card | £279.99 (was £379.99)

Father's Day gift idea: Pick up the flagship HERO8 Black for the best price ever at GoPro – £100 off the RRP. This powerful little action cam takes all the most loved features of its predecessor and adds improved image stabilisation, a sleek frameless design, powerful preset modes and more.

Deal ends: unknown

US: GoPro Hero8 Black + 32GB memory card | $299.99 (was $399.99)

Save $100! Pick up the top-end HERO8 Black with $100 off the RRP. This is quite simply the most powerful and feature-rich action camera in the world – and a T3 Award-winner to boot.

Deal ends: unknown

