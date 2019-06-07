How to watch the PC Gaming Show live at E3 2019

The PC Gaming Show is the biggest event at E3 2019 geared towards PC gamers, and this year's edition looks like it is going to be the biggest and best yet.

The PC Gaming Show this year features more than 30 different presenters (including Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward), independent creators, hardware companies and major game franchises, with new game announcements, trailers and gameplay footage, as well as interviews with some of PC gaming's most passionate developers, lined up.

And, the best thing is that even if you are not at E3 2019 this year, you can watch it live. Here's all the information you need to know to make sure you don't miss a thing.

You can also watch the the PC Gaming Show via Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook - check out the links below for full viewing details, including where you should go if you want to attend in person.

When: Monday, June 10 at 10AM PDT (1pm EDT, 6pm BST)

Where: The Mayan ( book tickets here )

How to watch: The PC Gaming Show will be livestreamed on...

TWITCH

YOUTUBE

MIXER

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

For a taste of all the E3 rumours currently doing the rounds, as well as the PC Gamer team's big publisher predictions, then be sure to prime yourself with episode 164 of the PC Gamer Show, which can be watched in the video below: