How to watch England vs Denmark in the semi-finals on a Euro 2020 live stream

With Italy already safely (just about) into the Euro 2020 final, there's one more match required at Wembley to see who will meet them there. You won't want to miss this massive game, so we're here to help you understand your England vs Denmark live stream channels around the world today.

For England, this match represents a huge chance to put some major ghosts to bed. Those penalty misses from Waddle, Pearce and current manager Southgate, to being played off the park by Luka Modric. It's another major tournament semi-final, and Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and the rest will know only too well that they won't get a better opportunity to make it all the way this time.

But Denmark will be far from pushovers. As well as recent memories of a Nations League win against England at this very venue in October, they have quality up and down the field - from Kasper Schmeichel to Kasper Dolberg. And of course the squad has been galvanised by Christian Eriksen's horrific incident during their first game.

We've got all the info on how to live stream England vs Denmark from anywhere - including absolutely FREE options! And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream England vs Denmark for free in the UK?

The great news for viewers in the UK is that you can live stream England vs Denmark in this Euro 2020 semi-final fixture for free live on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST, and kick-off at 8pm BST.

ITV 1 is free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license. You can also watch coverage online via streaming platform ITV Hub, which is available to watch on a range of devices, including:

England vs Denmark kick-off time

The England vs Denmark game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, and kicks off at 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

That makes it a 5am AEST start on Thursday morning for those Down Under. In New Zealand, fans will have to stay up even later, with the game getting underway at 7am NZST.

How to live stream England vs Denmark from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for the England vs Denmark game, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV Hub, Sling TV, TSN, and Sky Sports NZ when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream England vs Denmark anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream England vs Denmark, with a large number of countries having access to free coverage of the match.

Soccer fans in the US are well served with ESPN and ABC sharing the rights to air Euro 2020. This match will be shown on the former network and can stream all the action via the ESPN website. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Don't have cable? Then check out over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Bag a Sling TV Orange plan to get access to ESPN coverage and pay just $10 for your first month. Usually costing $35 a month for 30+ channels, that's a decent $25 saving and access to all Euro 2020 match live streams.

Alternatively, get FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC, and offers a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $65 a month for 120 channels.

Canadian footy fans can watch all the action from Wembley via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12m PT.

Fans based in Australia can watch this crucial Euro 2020 match live via Optus Sport. You can stream Optus's coverage via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. The game is set to get underway at 5am AEST.

For those in New Zealand, watch England vs Denmark in this Euro 2020 fixture through Sky Sport. If you're not a pre-existing customer, you can pay $19.99 for a weekly pass of Sky Sport Now, with the gaming kicking off at 7am NZST.

